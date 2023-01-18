The Stavropol Governor said that an employee of the cadet school hit the child with a whip

An employee of the Yermolov cadet school in Stavropol hit the pupil with a whip. Such details of what happened in the Russian educational institution were revealed by the governor of the region Vladimir Vladimirov in Telegram-channel.

“First of all, this is unacceptable. Whoever uses such methods will definitely not work in our education system, ”wrote the head of the Stavropol Territory.

Vladimirov promised to look into what had happened, stressing that the Ministry of Education of the region, as well as the Commissioner for Children’s Rights, were already involved in this work. The governor said that after the incident, all cadet schools in the region would be inspected.

The fact that the boy was lashed in one of the cadet schools in the Stavropol Territory became known on Tuesday, January 17. The father of the child said that recently his son came home from school with a red mark on his back. Seeing this, the parents immediately turned to the leadership of the cadet school – there the director assured that this would not happen again, and promised to take action. The Russian believes that his child was lashed for “some little thing.” He did not contact law enforcement agencies.