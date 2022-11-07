Kozhemyako instructed to check reports of losses of the 155th Marine Brigade in the NVO zone

The Governor of Primorsky Krai, Oleg Kozhemyako, instructed to check the information about the losses of the marines in the zone of the special military operation (SVO). His words lead the government of the Russian region to Telegram-channel.

“We sent this appeal to the competent authorities and the military prosecutor’s office to clarify the situation,” the governor said.

Kozhemyako did not rule out that the reports of the losses of the Russian side were stuffed by the Ukrainian special services.

Earlier, information appeared on social networks that the marines of the 155th brigade of the Pacific Fleet recorded an appeal to the seaside governor Kozhemyako. The appeal spoke of heavy losses in the battles in the Pavlovka region in the DPR. In this regard, the marines asked the head of Primorye to contact the Russian Ministry of Defense and sort out the situation.

On March 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin conferred the honorary title “Guards” on the 155th Separate Naval Infantry Brigade. The decree of the head of state stated that the title was awarded to a military formation for heroism, steadfastness and courage shown in combat operations. Guards status is given to elite formations that have distinguished themselves on the battlefield. Guards troops first appeared in Russia during the time of Peter I – they originate from the “amusing” Semenovsky and Preobrazhensky regiments.