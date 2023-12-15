Omsk Governor Khotsenko contacted Khusnullin after complaining to Putin about the route

Governor of the Omsk Region Vitaly Khotsenko, after complaining to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the state of the Tyumen-Novosibirsk federal highway, said that work on its expansion has already begun. He reported this to Telegram-channel.

A journalist from Omsk asked the president about the route to Novosibirsk. She complained about the poor condition of the road and said that it was only two lanes wide. Putin promised to discuss the situation with the Ministry of Transport and Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich outlined plans to expand the federal road Tyumen – Novosibirsk, which will encircle the city of Omsk. We are working in this direction with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Shakirzyanovich Khusnullin,” the head of the region reported.

He added that during the direct line of the head of state, combined with a press conference, the topic of creating a modern airport in the region was also touched upon – work in this direction continues, Khotsenko assured.

Crimean schoolchildren also contacted the president on the direct line – they recorded a video from a shabby gym. They complained about the conditions in which they were forced to compete and train. Three hours after this, the director of the hall, Bogdan Gapon, was interrogated.

In turn, adviser to the head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov called the question of Crimean schoolchildren to Putin a PR exercise. He noted that the peninsula received the gym in not the best condition “since Ukrainian times.”