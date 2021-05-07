Governor of the Omsk region Alexander Burkov threatened to send officials to logging for false reports on fire safety after a major fire in the village of Karakul. It is reported by RIA News…

Burkov criticized the heads of the districts after flying over the territory by helicopter. “All heads of municipalities should understand: if they continue to report in this way, then someone’s heads will fly, someone will go further to“ harvest wood ”to an even farther north than ours,” he said.

Regional Security Minister Andrei Kondin was reprimanded. Burkov gave all his subordinates 10 days to “put everything in order.”

The fire occurred on the afternoon of May 6 in the village of Karakul, located 270 kilometers from Omsk, where about 60 people live in 33 houses. As a result of the fire, 25 buildings burned down, including 14 residential buildings, where 17 people lived. According to the prosecutor’s office of the Omsk region, the fire was caused by the ignition of reeds near the village.