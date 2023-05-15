The head of the Kurgan region Shumkov: due to natural fires, 2.5 thousand people suffered

Due to natural fires in the Kurgan region, at least 2.5 thousand residents of the region suffered. This was announced by the Kurgan governor Vadim Shumkov, his words are quoted by TASS.

According to Shumkov, each of the Kurgan residents whose property was damaged by fire will receive compensation and payments.

The head of the region said that 25 million rubles had already been paid to the victims – 10 thousand rubles to each victim.