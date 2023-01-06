Governor Limarenko announced the death of 6 Sakhalin residents in the special operation zone in Ukraine

Governor of the Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko in his Telegramchannel reported the death of six residents of the region in the zone of the special operation in Ukraine.

According to the head of the Russian region, these are Privates Vladimir Egorov, Mikhail Shutov, Alexander Ignatiev, Maxim Listov, Corporal Valery Sadykov and Ensign Mikhail Fadeev.

Limarenko expressed condolences to the families and friends of the fallen servicemen and promised the necessary assistance to their families.

At the end of November, Valery Limarenko announced that the wives and mothers of volunteers from the Sakhalin region would be sent on a business trip to the Donbass. He noted that the authorities will bear all expenses for the trip.