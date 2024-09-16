The Russian government supported the project on fines for repeat driving without compulsory motor vehicle liability insurance

The Russian government has supported a project that would introduce administrative liability for repeated driving of a car or other vehicle without an MTPL policy. This was reported by the agency, citing a Cabinet response. RIA Novosti.

“The concept of the bill is supported. The Government of the Russian Federation supports the bill,” the document states.

It is noted that the draft of the fine introduction was developed by the parliament of the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria. This initiative provides for the introduction of a new clause in Article 12.37 on administrative liability for repeated driving without compulsory motor vehicle liability insurance.

It was previously reported that insurance companies in Russia are considering increasing the cost of compulsory motor third-party liability insurance by 30 percent by the end of this year. Insurers plan to promote this decision through their industry organization.