Revising tax treaties with other countries will be a barrier to aggressive companies. This was announced on May 11 by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, speaking with a report on the work of the government for 2020 in the State Duma.

“The main barrier is to ensure that companies that are pursuing an aggressive tax policy do not transfer huge amounts of dividends, royalties or interest to low-tax jurisdictions,” he said.

There is no ban on the withdrawal of dividends abroad, the head of the Cabinet emphasized, but there should be a fair tax regime.

He pointed out that the amount of income taxes paid by Russian companies should not be significantly less than the dividends they pay abroad.

On the eve of the State Duma denounced the tax agreement with the Netherlands on the avoidance of double taxation.

It also became known that the department will propose to change the agreement with Hong Kong, Singapore and Switzerland. Previously, tax treaties were revised with Cyprus, Malta and Luxembourg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last March ordered a 15% tax on income in the form of dividends and interest, which are transferred to accounts abroad to adjust agreements with other countries to avoid double taxation. If a foreign resident owns at least 15% of a Russian company for at least one year and is a publicly traded company, he pays 5%, not 15%.

The President warned that Moscow would unilaterally withdraw from such agreements with states that would not accept its proposals.