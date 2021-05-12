Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said about the importance of restoring the labor market in the country to pre-pandemic levels. The head of the government announced this on Wednesday, May 12, speaking in the State Duma with a report on the work of the Cabinet for the year.

According to him, in 17 regions of the Russian Federation, the indicators have already returned to the dock-like values.

“Today it is extremely important to restore the labor market. The government, together with the regions, has developed appropriate sets of measures for each constituent entity of the Russian Federation. In 17 of them, the labor market has already returned to the values ​​it was before the spread of the coronavirus, ”the Prime Minister said.

He noted that a modern approach to human resources management is needed. For example, a draft law on teleworking has already been prepared.

In addition, Mishustin recalled the creation of a unified digital employment platform. As the Prime Minister clarified, all specialized services are connected to the portal based on Work in Russia, therefore, the methodological requirements for them and control over their observance will become uniform.

“It is assumed that, along with face-to-face admission at employment centers, the remote job search format will be actively used. Including proactive forms of service delivery. In general, the proposed innovations will allow us to form a single, open and transparent labor market in our country, ”he said.

The head of the Cabinet added that this will create the necessary conditions for reducing unemployment.

Earlier, on April 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the announcement of a message to the Federal Assembly, called for the restoration of the labor market in the country as soon as possible. He noted that thanks to the support of the economy, the authorities managed to save more than 5 million jobs.

Prior to that, on April 15, it became known that the Russian government would allocate more than 22 billion rubles for a program to preserve jobs. The program is called “FOT 2.0”, it was launched in June 2020.