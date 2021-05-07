The Russian government has taken additional measures to stabilize fuel prices. This is reported on May 7 TASS with reference to the press service of the Cabinet.

“The mechanisms of exchange trading in gasoline and diesel will be improved, which will allow avoiding sharp jumps in motor fuel prices,” the press service explained.

The government obliged oil workers to sell gasoline to independent filling stations on the exchange at market prices. The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the bases of fuel supplies from exchange trading, including the refineries themselves with the export of gasoline by road.

On May 1, a new formula for calculating gasoline prices began to operate in Russia. The indicative price will be reduced by 4000 rubles compared to the current rate by the end of the year. In 2022, it is planned to reduce the price by 2.7 thousand rubles compared to the rate established in the Tax Code.