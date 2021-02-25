The Russian government has postponed the start of the new rules for vehicle inspection. This was announced by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, reports TASS…

The obligatory photographic recording of the technical inspection was supposed to begin on March 1, but its introduction was postponed to October 1.

“In the current situation, it is necessary to postpone the introduction of a new procedure for technical inspection,” Mishustin said.

According to the new regulation, the inspection of the car will be recorded in a photo, the picture must contain the coordinates of the GLONASS system with an error of no more than 15 meters. The data will start uploading to the unified automated technical inspection information system. It will also receive information about the location of the car, data on the date, time of the beginning and end of the inspection. The diagnostic card will be certified with an electronic signature by the expert who performed the examination.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Internal Affairs prescribed the requirements for the safety of the car when passing the technical inspection. Thus, drivers will not be able to undergo technical inspection if brake fluid leaks in their cars, the tightness of the pipelines is broken, or the steering wheel is difficult to turn. Check the parking brake, the total play in the steering, the integrity of the windshield and the presence of seat belts.