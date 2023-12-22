The Government of the Russian Federation has established poverty line indicators for new constituent entities of the country. This is stated in the publication published on November 22 document on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The material indicates that for 2024 and subsequent years, per capita indicators of 12,898 rubles are established as the basic poverty limits for the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), for the working population in the amount of 13,742 rubles, for pensioners in the amount 10,443 rubles.

In Zaporozhye and Kherson regions: per capita – 13,341 rubles, for the working population – 14,271 rubles, for pensioners and children – 10,953 and 14,026 rubles, respectively.

As noted, the formation of the “Poverty Level” indicator in four new regions of Russia will be carried out from January 1, 2026.

Earlier, on December 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in new Russian regions it is necessary to overcome the consequences of Kyiv’s nationalist policy, which has warped the consciousness of children and adults. Prior to this, on November 3, the head of state indicated that the new regions are not new to Russia, they have historically been Russian territories.

In addition, on September 1, Putin announced that in the next two years it is planned to allocate 1.9 trillion rubles from federal sources for the development of new regions. The first stage of development will be the achievement by these subjects of the Russian Federation of a nationwide level in issues of a social nature, namely medicine, education, restoration and infrastructure development, the head of state specified.

The federal constitutional law on the admission of liberated regions to the Russian Federation was signed on October 5, 2022. Before this, from September 23 to 27, referendums on joining Russia were held. According to the law, residents of the republics of Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions are recognized as Russian citizens from the day they join the Russian Federation.