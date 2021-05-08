The Russian government has added to the list of large infrastructure projects with state participation, including positions in the field of health care and education. This was announced on Saturday, May 8, at the press service of the Cabinet.

“The list of projects financed under state programs, as well as from the National Welfare Fund (NWF), has been supplemented with 15 new positions. The order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, ”the message…

The press service clarified that the list includes construction with the subsequent operation on a paid basis of a number of sections of the M-4 “Don” highway, construction and reconstruction of individual sections of the M-5 “Ural” and R-22 “Caspian” highways, R- 217 Kavkaz and M-7 Volga.

The list also includes a project involving the construction of an oncological center in Tula and the Moscow Regional Children’s Hospital in Krasnogorsk.

Initially, the list was approved back in 2016 with the aim of monitoring the implementation of large projects with state participation. Then it included 73 projects, including projects for the construction and reconstruction of transport infrastructure, energy, healthcare and sports facilities. The list was last updated last summer.

On March 11 this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for increased spending on infrastructure construction at the regional and federal levels. The head of state noted that advanced investments in infrastructure are a solid basis for economic growth and an important factor for improving the quality of life of citizens.

Earlier, on February 18, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the government commission for regional development had approved almost 160 new investment projects to support infrastructure in Russian regions totaling 610 billion rubles.