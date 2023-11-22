The government did not support regulating the cost of fuel – gasoline and diesel. This is stated in the draft cabinet’s response to the bill, which was prepared by a group of deputies from the LDPR led by Leonid Slutsky and submitted to the State Duma in the fall.

According to the draft review, which Izvestia reviewed, the initiative did not find support from regulators. Firstly, as noted, the materials attached to the bill did not contain any analysis or assessment of the impact of the introduction of the proposed measures on the retail markets for motor gasoline and diesel fuel.

“The introduction of such a measure on the domestic market will lead to distortion of market pricing and will disincentivize investments in the modernization of refineries and the development of gas station networks,” the Cabinet of Ministers noted in its draft review.

Earlier, LDPR deputies proposed assigning such powers to the government. The discussion was about amendments to the trade law, which allows that prices for socially significant products can be limited if they rise sharply in certain regions.

