From September 21, Russia resumes flights with Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and from September 27 – with South Korea. About it reported in the press service of the Russian government.

Flights will be operated once a week to Nur-Sultan, Minsk, Bishkek and Seoul. Citizens of these countries and those with a residence permit will be able to enter Russia, and Russians can freely fly to any of these countries.

Russia has suspended international flights due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 27. In August, flights from the Russian Federation to Great Britain, Tanzania, Turkey and Switzerland were allowed. In early September, flights with Egypt, Maldives and the United Arab Emirates resumed.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry said that it is too early to raise the issue of opening Europe for Russian tourists, since the threat of the spread of coronavirus remains.