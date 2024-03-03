The Russian government has allocated 30 million rubles to families with four or more children

The Government of the Russian Federation has allocated additional funding in the amount of 30 million rubles to families with four or more children. This is reported on website Cabinet

It is noted that of this amount, 20 million rubles will be spent on paying monetary incentives to heroine mothers, 5.5 million rubles – to those awarded the Order of Parental Glory, 5.2 million rubles – to those awarded the medal of this order.

“The order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The decision was made due to the increase in the number of recipients of such payments,” the document says.

It is known that the title “Heroine Mother” will be awarded from 2022 to women who have given birth and raised 10 or more children. In turn, the Order of Parental Glory is awarded to parents raising seven or more children, and the medal of this order is awarded to parents raising four or more children.

