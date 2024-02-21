Russian Zenit goalkeeper Kerzhakov spoke about the feeling of loneliness in the team

Zenit goalkeeper Mikhail Kerzhakov told how he feels in the St. Petersburg team. His words lead “Championship”.

“I generally feel like I’m here now—a lone wolf. Very young guys with each other, foreigners with their own, middle-aged guys also separately,” Kerzhakov said.

The Russian goalkeeper also recalled that rapper Macan performed at the stadium before one of Zenit’s matches. “I ask Andrei Mostovoy: “Who is this?” He replies: “Stop kidding.” But I’m serious,” said the goalkeeper.

37-year-old Kerzhakov played 13 matches in the Russian Premier League (RPL) this season. His contract with Zenit expires in June of this year, and the player’s cost is estimated at 500 thousand euros.