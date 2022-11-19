Siegel: Russian-German forum “Petersburg Dialogue” will be dissolved

The Russian-German public forum “Petersburg Dialogue” will be dissolved, Siegel reported.

The Forum was established in 2001 on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin and then German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

The general meeting of members of the Petersburg Dialogue will be convened in the first quarter of 2023 after school hours to decide on the final dissolution. The decision on this was made on Friday, November 18, and on November 22 it will be submitted to the general meeting.

In May, more than 20 German intellectuals and cultural figures sent an open letter to the German authorities demanding that they refrain from inciting ethnic hatred against Russians and take all possible measures against incitement and criminal incidents of a Russophobic nature. More than two dozen German cultural figures signed the document.