The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces announced the absence of plans to conduct a second wave of mobilization

Conducting a second wave of mobilization is not in the plans of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia, since there are enough volunteers and already called-up citizens to complete the tasks. This was stated by the head of the Main Organizational and Mobilization Directorate (GOMU) of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces, Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, reports TASS.

“I want to assure you all that there is no second wave of mobilization in the plans of the General Staff. Those who have already been called up for military service, as well as citizens who have voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the operation, are quite enough to complete the assigned tasks, ”Tsimlyansky said during a briefing on the spring conscription.

On Thursday, March 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on spring conscription into the army. It will start on April 1, 2023 and run until July 15, 2023. In accordance with the law, it is planned to call up 147 thousand people.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the second wave of mobilization in the Kremlin was not discussed.

Partial mobilization in Russia began on September 21 and ended on October 28, 2022. In total, 300 thousand Russians were called up from the reserve. More than 830 thousand people were released from mobilization in the country, some of them are employees of enterprises of the military-industrial complex and other socially significant state spheres. Russian President Putin has repeatedly stated that there is no need for new mobilization measures.