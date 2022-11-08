In Novokuznetsk, a jealous Russian shot an opponent and stole a car with his body

In Novokuznetsk, a 29-year-old Russian killed a 27-year-old resident of the city of Myski and stole his car. On Tuesday, November 8, reports REN TV.

According to the publication, on November 7, traffic police officers noticed a suspicious car on the Listvyanskoye Highway. She turned sharply and then the driver ran out of her and went into the forest. The police came to inspect the car and found the body of a man in the back seat. It was determined that he died from a gunshot to the head and neck.

Later it turned out that the victim drove a 26-year-old woman home. There, the passenger’s ex-boyfriend approached them and shot the victim. Then the jealous man got behind the wheel of the car and drove away.

It is noted that the defendant had previously been convicted of theft and robbery. A case has been opened into the incident. The Russian is put on the wanted list.