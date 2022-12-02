The statement of the French Foreign Ministry on the creation of a “special tribunal for the crimes of aggression of Russia” is indignant, as it has nothing to do with justice. This was announced in the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday, December 2.

“We demand that French diplomats, who are so attentive to the issue of protecting human rights, do not divide people into “right” and “wrong”, “us” and “not theirs,” the Foreign Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

They also called for at least one expert to study the widely publicized atrocities of Ukrainian nationalists, as well as visit Russian territories shelled by Ukrainian militants.

“We recommend Paris to start by creating a special tribunal for its own crimes during the colonial wars, various punitive operations, interventions in various parts of the world,” the ministry added.

At the same time, they recalled that the hypocrisy of Western countries when discussing the humanitarian consequences of hostilities occurs not for the first time. As an example, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited the crimes of the United States and its allies in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and other countries with numerous civilian casualties from weapons of American and European defense industrial companies. Such crimes are obvious to residents of the affected states, their neighbors in the region, all those who are not included in the notorious “golden billion”, the Foreign Ministry said.

On November 30, France announced the start of work on the creation of a special tribunal to investigate Russia’s actions in Ukraine. It was reported that Paris supported the investigations of the Ukrainian justice authorities and the International Criminal Court in The Hague to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Andrey Klimov, head of the Federation Council Commission for the Protection of Russia’s State Sovereignty, in a conversation with Izvestia, called Paris’s statement about the tribunal the height of cynicism.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.