Zakharova said that Kyiv’s attempts to achieve “victory on the battlefield” are the road to the abyss

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that any attempts by Ukraine to achieve “victory on the battlefield” are a direct road to the abyss for both Kyiv and Brussels. This is stated in the official response to site departments.

According to Zakharova, the European Union continues to invest in further military operations by supplying Ukrainians with weapons and military equipment. “And at the same time, he hypocritically publicly declares that he allegedly extended the “olive branch of the world” to Russia. Any attempt to achieve “victory on the battlefield” is a direct road to the abyss for both Kyiv and Brussels,” she said.

The representative of the department stressed that the allocation of funds for the supply of weapons indicates the total unwillingness of the EU to promote a political settlement in Ukraine.

Earlier, Zakharova said that EU sponsors bear the same responsibility as Kyiv for war crimes in Ukraine. The diplomat pointed out that in just over a year of the existence of the European Peace Fund, almost half of its budget, calculated until 2027, was spent on arming Ukraine – 2.5 billion euros.