Ryabkov: The United States in Ukraine may step on the Vietnamese and Afghan rake

In the situation around Ukraine, the United States may step on the rake of the wars in Vietnam and Afghanistan. Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov warned Washington about this, reports TASS.

“The Americans will have to learn again if they do not want to step on the Vietnamese, Afghan and any other rake,” the diplomat said. He recalled that in the 1970s, life forced the United States to recognize the enemy as its equal, albeit for a short period.

According to him, the successful completion of a special military operation (SVO) is a decisive prerequisite for the American side to adjust its thinking.

Earlier, Ryabkov said that the dialogue on strategic stability between Russia and the United States is unlikely to resume in the foreseeable future in the form in which it was. At the same time, according to him, if Russia decides to respond to US proposals, then “there will be no concessions in response.”