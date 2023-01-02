Russia will be ready to take adequate response measures to any military threats from Japan if necessary. This was announced on Monday, January 3, by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrei Rudenko in an interview TASS.

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is currently rapidly militarizing the country, moving away from the previously declared course towards peaceful development.

“Among the concrete steps are the holding of large-scale military exercises near the Russian borders with the involvement of non-regional partners, the adoption of an updated version of doctrinal documents in the field of defense and security with an eye to creating a strike potential, and an unprecedented increase in defense spending,” Rudenko said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation stressed that such actions are a serious challenge to the security not only of Moscow, but of the entire Asia-Pacific region.

“We warn that if this practice continues, we will be forced to take adequate response measures in order to block military threats to Russia,” Rudenko added.

Earlier, on December 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry drew attention to the updated doctrines on the security and defense of Japan. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, these documents clearly indicate that Tokyo has embarked on the path of building up military power, including by strengthening its own strike potential.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that such plans of Japan “are tightly integrated into the geopolitical games of the United States [Америки]”.

On December 16, Reuters reported that Japan’s new national security strategy is the country’s largest since World War II. According to the plan, Japan should allocate $320 billion to strengthen its defense potential over the next five years.