Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow, negotiating security guarantees, would like to test the ability of the United States to make decisions. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, it is difficult for Washington to negotiate with Russia due to pressure from an anti-Russian group in NATO. The Russian diplomat stressed that, accordingly, Moscow’s approach is slightly different. Thus, he noted that Russia intends to first come to an agreement with the United States and check to what extent they are able to make responsible decisions at this difficult, if not alarming, moment from the point of view of European security.

Related materials:

Earlier Ryabkov explained the discomfort of the United States at the talks in Geneva. The deputy minister believes that Washington’s representatives are uncomfortable discussing security guarantees, since they feel behind them the “eyes and ears” of their Russophobic NATO partners.

It is noted that on January 9, a meeting took place in Geneva, preceding the official negotiations between the Russian Federation and the United States on security guarantees. It lasted over two hours.

The Russian-American consultations will take place in Geneva on January 9-10. Then a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels and consultations in Vienna at the platform of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are scheduled.