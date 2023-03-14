Zakharova called on the UN Security Council to create a commission to investigate the bombings at Nord Stream

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the object, found 30 kilometers from the site of the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline, does not serve as part of the structure. It could be the element of the bomb. Zakharova’s comment was published in the official Telegramdepartmental channel.

Zakharova stressed that Moscow had paid attention to reports that during an inspection of a gas pipeline in the economic zone of Denmark, Nord Stream AG discovered an object that could be part of an explosive device. Against this background, the diplomat called for an investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream and demanded that the UN Security Council create a special commission.

Related materials:

“The departure of the countries of the“ collective West ”from constructive work on the draft resolution, given their refusal to allow Russia to be investigated, will be evidence of deliberately created obstacles to establishing the truth,” she concluded.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for an objective investigation into the undermining of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 projects. If this process is blocked, Moscow will think about the answer, he stressed.