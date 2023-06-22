Russia urges the United States not to make mistakes with dangerous consequences – no NATO troops in Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on June 22 on air RT International.

“If they do, it will be a huge historical mistake. Therefore, we strongly caution the US, which controls NATO. Regardless of who speaks on behalf of these countries – former or current officials – everything is decided in Washington, ”he said.

On June 19, Aleksey Polishchuk, director of the second department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Kyiv’s close cooperation with NATO puts off the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. He pointed out that since 1990 the Russian side had opposed the bloc’s advance to the borders and warned that “the security of some countries cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of others.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16 at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) said that NATO was being drawn into the conflict in Ukraine. The President stressed that military equipment is being delivered to Kyiv.

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in May that the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance are strengthening their presence near the borders of Russia. He stressed that because of this, additional threats are formed.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 as a result of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.