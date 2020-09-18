The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova spoke about the vicious circle in the case of Alexei Navalny on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports RIA News…

“We turned to the OPCW, which, unfortunately, was playing for time, and then gave the answer that we need to turn to Berlin (…). And an appeal to Berlin again brings us back to the track of communication with the OPCW. This is a vicious circle, ”Zakharova said.

According to her, earlier Germany called on Russia to cooperate on this issue not on a bilateral basis, but with the OPCW.

Alexei Navalny became ill on the morning of August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane urgently landed in Omsk. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic.

The German authorities announced the poisoning of a Russian citizen with the poison of the Novichok group. Russian doctors claim that the tests did not show the presence of any poisons in Navalny’s body. The head physician of the Omsk ambulance hospital No. 1, Alexander Murakhovsky, claimed that the patient had a carbohydrate balance disorder.