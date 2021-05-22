Against the background of the escalation in the Middle East region, Moscow intends to continue providing comprehensive support to the Palestinian population. This was announced on Saturday, May 22, by the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry recalled that since 2014, Russia has been annually allocating $ 2-3 million to the World Food Program fund to meet the food needs of Palestine.

“In total for this period (including a contribution for 2020-2021 in the amount of $ 5 million) we allocated $ 18 million. We also support the Middle East Agency for Assistance to Palestine Refugees and Organization of Works. As part of the undertaken obligations in March, we made another annual voluntary payment to the Agency’s budget in the amount of $ 2 million, “RIA News“.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow intends to continue this funding.

The ministry added that Palestinian students continue to study at Russian universities in accordance with the established quota. In addition, the Russian Ministry of Labor is creating a multifunctional competence center in the Palestinian city of Birzeit.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the most important tasks of the agenda are to prevent violence, avoid a “new round of dangerous confrontation”, entailing the death of civilians, as well as creating conditions for restarting the process of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

On May 21, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the Russian side welcomes the ceasefire between Israel and Palestine.

Zakharova noted that in the aggregate, the efforts made made it possible to stop the bloodshed, “which has already claimed the lives of 230 Palestinian residents,” including 52 children and 12 Israelis. She also noted the mediation role of Egypt, the important contribution of the United Nations and the special coordinator of the association for the Middle East Thor Vennesland.

On May 20, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire in the conflict with Palestine, which entered into force on May 21 at 2:00 local time (the same as Moscow time). The radical movement Hamas agreed to a ceasefire mediated by Cairo.

In early May, the conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. The sides exchanged missile strikes.