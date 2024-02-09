The Russian Foreign Ministry thanked the UAE for its assistance in the return of 100 prisoners from Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to Abu Dhabi for its assistance in the return of Russian soldiers from captivity. About it it says on the department's website.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified, Moscow is grateful to the United Arab Emirates for its assistance in resolving the issue. “We express our gratitude to the UAE for its assistance in organizing the return of Russian military personnel,” the diplomats emphasized.

The day before, on February 8, as a result of a previously reached agreement between Russia and Ukraine, the second prisoner exchange took place in less than two weeks. 100 servicemen returned home.

Before this, on January 31, 195 people returned to Russia. It was reported that the UAE took part in the prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev.