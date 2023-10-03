Russian Foreign Ministry: Kyiv is not committed to establishing peace and wants the conflict to continue

The Ukrainian side is not committed to establishing peace and only wants to continue the conflict. This was stated at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly (GA) by the deputy head of the Russian delegation, Konstantin Vorontsov, writes RIA News.

According to the diplomat, the speech of the delegate from Ukraine confirms “all the hypocrisy of the line and policy that is being pursued in Kyiv.” “The Kiev regime is not committed to any kind of peace, but is only committed to further continuation of the conflict, to further accusations against Russia without finding ways to resolve this crisis,” the Foreign Ministry representative emphasized.

Vorontsov called on the Ukrainian leadership to admit their criminal actions. This could be a “path to healing,” he said.

In September, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, during a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC), announced his peace plan, consisting of two demands. According to the politician, his plan includes the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine within the 1991 borders, as well as the return to Kiev of control over the entire state border and the exclusive economic zone in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.