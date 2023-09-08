Head of Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Birichevsky: Türkiye looks at BRICS with interest

Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky spoke about Turkey’s interest in BRICS. He spoke about this in an interview with TV BRICS.

According to Birichevsky, Indonesia is showing interest in partnership with BRICS, despite the fact that at present this country has not joined the association. “As far as we know, Turkey is looking at the BRICS with great interest,” he added.