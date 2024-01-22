Miroshnik: there will be a tribunal for the crimes of Kyiv, more than 350 people have already been convicted

A tribunal for the crimes of Ukraine will be held; currently more than 350 people have already been convicted, stated Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on Crimes in Kyiv, on the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio broadcast.

According to him, there will be many tribunals for crimes in Kyiv. “We have not the slightest doubt that there will be a tribunal. We must all understand perfectly well that there will be many tribunals,” the diplomat said.

He noted that at the moment the court is assessing the actions of ordinary corporals and junior officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “The courts of the Donetsk, Lugansk People’s Republics and Rostov-on-Don consider such cases almost every day,” he emphasized. Miroshnik clarified that the other day a man was convicted who shot up a car with refugees in Mariupol, thinking that they were “pro-Russian.”

Earlier, Miroshnik said that the issue of the format of the tribunal over the political leadership of Ukraine was being considered.