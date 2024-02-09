Russian Foreign Ministry: Kyiv has deprived itself of the possibility of a political settlement

The Ukrainian leadership has deprived itself of the opportunity to resolve the conflict politically, said Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin. Writes about this TASS.

According to the diplomat, Kyiv has introduced an absurd self-ban on negotiations with the Russian leadership. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed the corresponding decree on September 30, 2022.

“Nothing has changed since then. Neither Kyiv nor its Western curators have the political will for peace. They still think in terms of war and dream in vain of defeating Russia on the battlefield,” Galuzin said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he wants to achieve a solution to the situation in Ukraine through negotiations. According to the politician, negotiations between Moscow and Kiev were almost completed, but after Russia withdrew its troops, “the other side, in Ukraine, threw away all these agreements.”