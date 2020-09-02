Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow does not share Washington’s optimism regarding the imminent conclusion of agreements on arms control. RIA News…

According to the deputy head of the diplomatic department, there are many diverse difficulties in this matter. As Ryabkov specified, the United States is not showing sufficient readiness to move forward.

Meanwhile, a number of American preferences, priorities, wishes in relation to what and how to do, for Russia seems problematic, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

“We are continuing our searches, we are in constant contact,” concluded Sergei Ryabkov.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova warned that the deployment of US intermediate and shorter-range missiles in various regions of the world would entail a new round of the arms race.