Foreign official delegations can take part in the ceremonial events dedicated to the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Vershinin said in an interview with Izvestia.

“Corresponding invitations on behalf of the President of Russia [Владимира Путина] will be sent to heads of foreign states, governments and heads of international organizations. We are expecting the arrival in Moscow of honored guests from among prominent public and political figures of foreign countries,” he noted.

At the same time, the diplomat pointed out that attempts to revise the results of World War II, which have been undertaken in the West in recent years, “have already led to a revival of manifestations of Nazism.” Evidence of this is the exaltation of collaborators in a number of states, as well as the “shameful war against monuments and graves of liberating soldiers in Ukraine, the Baltic states, Poland, the Czech Republic and a number of other Eastern and Central European countries.”

“Remembering the lessons of war is especially important now, when a new wave of extremism is rising in the world; there is a real danger of increasing the level of conflict in international relations,” Vershinin said.

Read more in the interview with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Vershinin to Izvestia:

“The problem of the glorification of Nazism is closely intertwined with another – Russophobia”