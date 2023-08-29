Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow has no plans to withdraw from the nuclear test ban treaty

Moscow currently has no plans to withdraw from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), the Russian Foreign Ministry said. writes RBC.

At the same time, diplomats indicated that Russia would resume test explosions if the United States did it first. The Foreign Ministry clarified that for 27 years the document has not entered into force, Washington is to blame for this.

“It’s not us, but Washington continues to freely enjoy all the advantages of the international monitoring system being created within the framework of the international monitoring system that has not yet entered into force, but at the same time stubbornly refuses to ratify this treaty,” the ministry said about Moscow’s position.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia would be forced to adequately respond to possible US nuclear tests. On March 2, it became known that Russia was developing a new type of military operations using nuclear weapons to protect against potential aggression from the United States.