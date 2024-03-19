The Russian Foreign Ministry doubted the effectiveness of Japan's assistance to Ukrainian refugees

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation doubts that the measures taken in Japan to support Ukrainian refugees are effective, said Sergei Zhestky, acting director of the third Asian department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. Writes about this RIA News.

He noted that Tokyo has launched a broad information campaign on the topic of providing assistance to Ukrainians arriving in Japan. Moreover, since February 2022, only 2.5 thousand Ukrainian refugees have entered the country. Some of them have already left. “Most of those remaining have been granted the right to work, but it is extremely difficult to realize it due to language and cultural barriers,” the diplomat said.

Harsh pointed out that Tokyo allocates no more than seven thousand dollars a year for the maintenance of these individuals, which is equal to a “beggarly existence.”

