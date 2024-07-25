Zakharova: Contacts between Russian and US experts on Ukraine took place in a third country

Interaction between Russia and the United States through experts and political scientists took place in a third country on the issue of the conflict in Ukraine. This was reported by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, reports RIA News.

“The ‘second track’ contacts on the Ukrainian issue, that is, the interaction between Moscow and Washington through experts and political scientists, as well as representatives of the scientific and academic community, really did exist some time ago,” the diplomat noted.

Zakharova added that this interaction took place “in a third country,” but she did not specify where exactly the contacts took place.

On July 3, U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy said the U.S. was trying to use channels of communication with Russia to avoid miscalculations and misunderstandings in bilateral relations. According to her, Washington had “made it clear” that it was ready for talks on strategic stability, but the Russian side had refused them. She emphasized that “participation in such talks should not depend on issues like Ukraine.”