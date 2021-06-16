Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday, June 16, that the Russian Federation is ready to go its part of the road to stabilize relations with the United States, but Moscow does not have overestimated expectations from the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden.

“The expectations are realistic. No illusions, no high expectations. We are ready to go our part of the way in the interests of stabilization and then – normalization of relations. Is the United States ready for this – the question “, – noted TASS Ryabkov.

Earlier that day, Kremlin pool journalist Dmitry Smirnov reported that Putin had flown to Switzerland for a summit with Biden.

It was also noted that the journalists of the Kremlin and the White House have already arrived at the Villa La Grange, where the meeting of the heads of state will begin.

On the same day, the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov admitted that Putin and Biden can talk face to face if they want, no one limits the time of their talks.

At the same time, on June 11, Amanda Sloat, senior director for European affairs at the White House’s National Security Council, said that the White House does not view the upcoming meeting of the presidents as a restart of Russian-American relations.

The Russian-American summit will take place on June 16 at the 18th century estate of La Grange on the shores of Lake Geneva. The leaders’ talks are scheduled for almost five hours, after the meeting, the politicians will hold separate press conferences.