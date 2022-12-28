There are no prospects for resuming contacts between Russia and the United States of America on antiterrorist cooperation. This was announced on Wednesday, December 28, by Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov.

“Once again, we are forced to recall that our dialogue with the United States in the field of anti-terror, which was carried out under the auspices of the foreign affairs agencies in 2018-19 and demonstrated its relevance and benefits, was curtailed by the American side under a far-fetched pretext long before the start of a special military operation,” Syromolotov said in an interview “RIA News”.

He also pointed out that the Russian side is convinced of the importance of cooperation in this area with all partners interested in this, regardless of the geopolitical situation.

“But we are not going to impose ourselves as a reliable ally in the fight against terrorism,” the deputy minister added.

According to Syromolotov, the content of the recently updated US national security strategy speaks of the White House’s plans to cooperate in the fight against terrorism with a narrow circle of countries – only with those it deems necessary.

“Such an approach significantly narrows the possibilities for a full-fledged resumption of our interaction. Therefore, such prospects are not yet visible, ”he summed up.

A day earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the impossibility of maintaining relations with the administration of US President Joe Biden. According to him, the White House is pursuing a confrontational anti-Russian course, declaring as its goal the infliction of a strategic defeat on Russia. He stressed that when building a dialogue in any circumstances, the Russian Federation proceeds from the principle of reciprocity.

Prior to that, on December 23, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov compared the state of Russian-American dialogue with an “ice age”. He stressed that contacts with representatives of the US administration are sporadic.

At the same time, Alexander Darchiev, Director of the North America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, noted that relations between Russia and the United States were “on their last legs.”