On Thursday, April 15, Zamir Kabulov, the special envoy of the Russian president for Afghanistan, director of the second department of Asia of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Moscow was ready to work with Washington on the Afghan settlement, but only taking into account the interests of its national security.

This is how he responded to yesterday’s call by US President Joe Biden to Pakistan, Russia, China, India and Turkey to “do more” for Afghanistan.

“We do not need external prompts on what we need to do, since such decisions are made by the Russian leadership,” he quotes TASS Kabulov.

The diplomat stressed that Russia’s merits were recognized both in Afghanistan itself and throughout the world. He added that Moscow is not “sensitive to the words of foreign leaders.”

The day before, Biden announced that the United States would begin withdrawing troops from Afghanistan on May 1. At the same time, it was previously assumed that by this date, American soldiers would have completely left the country.

On the same day, NATO announced that it intends to follow the United States to withdraw its military contingent from Afghanistan. It was noted that this is justified by the fact that in many respects British specialists rely on American infrastructure in the region and may face difficulties without the support of the United States.

In turn, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that he respects the intention of the United States, and expressed readiness to cooperate with American partners “to ensure a smooth transition.”

The completion of the mission is taking place against the background of the resumption of the political process of resolving the situation in the region, the North Atlantic Alliance stressed.

In February 2020, at a ceremony in Qatar, the United States and the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) signed the first peace agreement in more than 18 years of war.

The Taliban have guaranteed that they will not use the territory of Afghanistan for actions that pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies.