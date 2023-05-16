Grushko: Macron’s statement about Russia’s geopolitical defeat is wishful thinking

French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about Russia’s geopolitical defeat is an attempt to wishful thinking, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, writes TASS.

He responded to Macron’s words about the loss of Russia in the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Macron said that Moscow’s geopolitical loss is indicated by its dependence on China, as well as the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO. According to the politician, Russia is turning into a vassal state of the PRC.