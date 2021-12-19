Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko responded to criticism by foreign experts on proposals for guarantees in the security sphere. It is reported by TASS…

The Deputy Foreign Minister noted that the Russian proposals were drawn up in such a way that everything was absolutely clear. “We are criticized for being very outspoken,” he said.

According to Grushko, Russia proceeds from the fact that such a risky and turning point has come in international relations, when hints, signals and exhortations do not work. He stressed that the parties just need to sit down and talk.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced draft agreements with NATO and the United States on security guarantees. The documents contain calls not to view Moscow as an enemy, not to create a threat of military escalation and to abandon NATO’s eastward expansion. Russia also suggested that the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance not include Ukraine in the organization.