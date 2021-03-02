Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow will respond to the new anti-Russian sanctions of Washington on the basis of the principle of reciprocity. TASS.

“They do not intend to put up with this. We will react on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, not necessarily symmetrically, ”she said.

According to her, the justification for the imposition of sanctions by the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny is only a pretext for continuing open interference in the internal affairs of Russia.

“The US administration has undertaken a hostile anti-Russian attack, announcing, in a duet with the European Union, the next sanctions measures to“ punish Moscow, ”the agency representative said.

She added that Moscow will continue to defend its national interests and urges American colleagues “not to play with fire.”

On Tuesday, it became known that the United States is imposing sanctions against seven officials of the Russian government due to the situation with blogger Alexei Navalny.

The United States is also tightening restrictions on exports to Russia, adding 14 institutions to the blacklist. Among them, nine are Russian, three are from Germany, and one is from Switzerland.