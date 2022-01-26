Washington gave Russia a written response to the proposals for security guarantees. The message was brought to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by US Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan on Wednesday, January 26, and handed it over to Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in connection with the receipt of the document, the message is posted on website departments. In addition, a written response from NATO was handed over to the Russian Ambassador in Brussels. RIA News.

Earlier, White House sources said the US response to the Russian proposals would outline areas where Washington agrees to cooperate with Moscow. In particular, we are talking about control over strategic offensive weapons, transparency in relations between the armed forces between states, reducing the risks of escalation through the creation of communication channels between military departments and issues of deploying long-range missile systems.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that after receiving a written response from the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry and other departments will prepare proposals for further steps for President Vladimir Putin. Depending on the content of the response, decisions will be made on further actions and appropriate recommendations will be developed.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed transmission of response

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke to reporters at the State Department after a 45-minute delay. He confirmed the transmission of a written response from Washington to Moscow. RIA News.

In this document, in addition to setting out our key principles, in addition to setting out our concerns, the concerns of our allies and partners about things that Russia has done that we believe undermine security and stability, we also describe areas where we believe that we can work together to develop security for everyone, including Russia Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

The diplomat stressed that the document contains positions and proposals for cooperation previously voiced by the United States, including “very positive points” that will make it possible to find common ground with Moscow in those areas where it is possible. He indicated that the United States is ready for diplomatic cooperation.

At the same time, Blinken pointed out that Washington will not publish a response on security guarantees, since diplomacy is more successful when negotiations are confidential. The Secretary of State plans to hold talks next week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

See also Silence strike against the military in Myanmar We will not release the document because we believe that diplomacy has a great chance of success if we leave room for confidential negotiations. We hope and expect that Russia shares our views and will take our proposals seriously. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

The diplomat also said that US President Joe Biden took an active part in the development of the document. He added that the American leader “blessed the final version of the document, which was handed over to the Russian side.”

Earlier, on January 21, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that it would be right to publish the written responses of the United States on security guarantees, but this cannot be done without their consent.

In December, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, published draft agreements between the Russian Federation and NATO and the United States on security guarantees. The document says that the United States should not create military bases in the territories of the former USSR countries that are not members of NATO. The United States also discouraged the use of their infrastructure for any military activity and the development of bilateral military cooperation with them.

The situation around Ukraine

Blinken said that the US response was coordinated with Ukraine and European allies, their position was voiced in a document handed over to Russia. The diplomat stressed that Washington is considering all options to support Kiev against the background of the crisis.

The Secretary of State noted that the United States would deliver a new batch of military aid to Ukraine in the coming days. He noted that support has been significantly strengthened, and its volume has exceeded the size in previous years. European allies are doing the same.

We know that the Ukrainian economy and financial positions are affected by this crisis. And just as we are strengthening the security of Ukraine, we are exploring how we can further support the economy in addition to the assistance we have already provided. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

Blinken also said that a copy of the US response to Russia’s proposals for security guarantees was sent to Kiev.

Sanctions against Russia

The head of the State Department noted that sanctions against Russia in the event of an allegedly planned invasion of Ukraine are not ruled out. He added that the US administration is absolutely confident in the solidarity of all partners, including Germany, on possible measures against Moscow in the event of a “resumption of Russian aggression.”

As for the sanctions, as the President has already said [Джо Байден], no options are excluded. We continue to coordinate with our European allies on economic crackdown against Moscow for its actions Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

Earlier it became known that the European Central Bank (ECB) requested reports from European banks on their readiness to impose sanctions against Russia. ECB representatives are looking into how financial institutions will act in various scenarios, for example, when trying to block Russian banks’ access to the SWIFT international payment system.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that the European Union could impose sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, but does not want to do this. According to him, Brussels prefers to resolve the current situation through diplomacy.

NATO and security guarantees

Blinken said the US would not compromise NATO’s “open door” principle, which was confirmed in Russia’s written response on security assurances.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the North Atlantic Alliance also conveyed its response to the Russian proposals to the Russian Ambassador in Brussels. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the document was supported by all 30 allies. RIA News.

The Secretary General confirmed that the Alliance is not going to abandon the policy of “open doors” and respects the right of each state to make a sovereign choice.

Stoltenberg acknowledged the existence of serious disagreements with Russia, but this is precisely what makes dialogue on resolving differences important.

Russia has severed diplomatic relations with NATO, which makes our dialogue more difficult. We need to restore the work of representative offices in Moscow and Brussels. We must also make full use of existing channels of communication between the military to promote transparency and reduce risks. Jens Stoltenbregh Secretary General of NATO

NATO Secretary General pointed out that the tension on the border between Ukraine and Russia continues to grow. He called on Moscow to immediately de-escalate. He also said that the North Atlantic Alliance is concentrating its forces on the eastern flank in order to provide its allies with the necessary security guarantees, as well as to “monitor the situation.” He called it “work on de-escalation” of the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Reaction in Russia

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, in an interview with RIA News said that the US response to Russia’s proposals for security guarantees suggests that Washington is heading for a direct confrontation. He stressed that Moscow would not accept the United States’ application.

Frankly speaking, they go to a direct confrontation. Their answer cannot satisfy us, they have gathered everything together – their fantasies, claims. We won’t accept this answer. Vladimir Dzhabarov First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs

The senator also noted that no importance should be attached to the statements of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Vice Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev wrote in Facebookthat after the US response, topics for negotiations with Washington, as well as with NATO, appeared. He added that the rest is for experts to evaluate and “to be decided by the leaders.”

There are topics for conversation with the United States. NATO with their answer copying the US answer is not relevant. Ukraine, repeatedly mentioned, nevertheless smokes on the sidelines: not relevant. Konstantin Kosachev Vice Speaker of the Federation Council

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs Kazbek Taysaev said that he does not expect a breakthrough after the US response to proposals for security guarantees, Washington continues to behave in the same way as in previous years.

Everything that was asked for in proposals for security guarantees, at one time the West gave guarantees and promises for this. And did nothing. Therefore, I think that we will not see or hear anything new in this Kazbek Taysaev Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs

Earlier, Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Head of the International Committee of the State Duma and a member of the Russian delegation to PACE, reacted to the transfer to Russia of a written response from the United States to proposals for security guarantees. He pointed out that Washington might not agree to them due to the policy pursued in recent years. “We understood that there would be an attempt to blur the answer. It can be assumed that those who want peace and stability in Europe, at least, will not see this,” the deputy stressed.