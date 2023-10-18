The weapons supplied to the Ukrainian side by the United States and their Western allies are one way or another destroyed by the Russian Armed Forces. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Izvestia about this on Wednesday, October 18.

Thus, diplomats commented on Washington’s decision to supply ATACMS missiles to Kyiv.

“Life shows that the delivered tanks and armored vehicles are burning, howitzers are being destroyed, missiles are being shot down. It will continue to be so. It’s time for the United States and its allies to think about what they will do when the entire possible range of supplied weapons is exhausted, and the goal of weakening Russia and defeating it cannot be achieved,” the ministry said.

The department also asked the question: does Washington understand that deeper and deeper involvement in the conflict could ultimately lead the United States to a direct clash with Russia?

