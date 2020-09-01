Moscow responded to threats of US sanctions due to interference in the affairs of Belarus. About this agency Interfax said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

“As for the sanctions threats, this is not the first and not the last time. We are convinced again and again that nothing is left in the American foreign policy toolbox but sanctions. There is only one answer to any question, to any problem – sanctions, ”said Smolenskaya Square.

The diplomat added that such a policy is beginning to cause rejection in the international community.

Earlier on September 1, the White House announced that the United States would consider new sanctions against Russia if it intervenes more openly in the Belarusian crisis. The day before, White House spokesman Kayleigh Makenani indicated that Russia is obliged not to violate the sovereignty of Belarus.

Mass demonstrations have been going on in the republic for three weeks already: the opposition demands to dismiss the current government, hold new presidential elections and investigate the violence against protesters in the first days of the protest. On August 27, arrests of disgruntled and protesters, as well as journalists began in the country again. A correspondent of “Lenta.ru” and dozens of her Belarusian and foreign colleagues got to the police.

Protesting citizens of Belarus do not recognize the official election results, according to which Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, received 80 percent of the vote.