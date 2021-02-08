The Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to the ban on the retransmission of the Russia-RTR TV channel in Latvia.

Official representative of the department Maria Zakharova statedthat the decision of the Latvian authorities to ban broadcasting of the TV channel for a year is regarded as a political demarche that grossly violates Riga’s international obligations to ensure freedom of speech and pluralism of opinions.

In her opinion, in order to substantiate this prohibition, “Latvian and European legal norms were artificially drawn.”

The diplomat also noted that it is not the first time that VGTRK TV channels have been subjected to restrictive measures on the territory of the republic.

“We see in the banning of Russian channels Riga’s stubborn desire to eradicate the Russian and Russian-language media, the Russian language, as well as any dissent from the national information space at any cost,” the ministry’s official said.

