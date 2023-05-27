The Russian military will undoubtedly react in the event of Kyiv’s provocation in Transnistria and protect the population of the region. This was stated on May 27 by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

“The Russian armed forces will adequately respond to the Kyiv regime’s provocation, if any, and will ensure the protection of our compatriots, the Russian peacekeeping contingent,” the diplomat said in an interview. TASS.

He noted that Moscow has information about the concentration of Ukrainian armed forces near Pridnestrovie and the situation around the region is complicated.

Galuzin pointed out that Russia is closely monitoring the situation and warns “about the futility of attempts to destabilize the situation.”

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia also recalled that Kyiv has repeatedly demonstrated its readiness to resort to the dirtiest and most brutal forms of warfare: placing equipment in homes, using civilians as human shields, and terrorist acts on the territory of the Russian Federation.

In early May, political scientist Kirill Averyanov told Izvestia that an attack on Transnistria by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was quite possible. According to the political scientist, the likelihood of Pridnestrovie being involved in the scenario of a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army is extremely high, since there are not so many Russian peacekeepers in the unrecognized republic.

The Transnistrian conflict between Moldova and the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic began in Soviet times. It worsened after the secession of Moldova from the USSR and escalated into an armed confrontation in 1992.

Russian peacekeepers were brought into the combat zone on July 29, 1992 in accordance with the Agreement on the Principles of the Peaceful Settlement of the Armed Conflict in Transnistria. The document was signed on July 21, 1992 by the presidents of Russia and Moldova in the presence of the leader of the unrecognized republic.